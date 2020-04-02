Quarantainment: CD Rose revels in her one-room video for ‘Bad Habits’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

When CD Rose filmed a one-room video that hinged on a lyrical hook of “I haven’t see you in like, two-three weeks,” the Boston singer probably didn’t realize she had a newfangled quarantine ditty on her hands. But here we are, a few weeks after the video’s mid-March release, and her video “Bad Habits” has aged exceptionally well as we hole up in our homes, blasting music to drown out the oppressive drone of 2020.

As her R&B tune unravels, so does CD Rose’s current persona: A woman grappling with a touch of loneliness, but who’s ultimately content with the company of her own grind, vices and all. As we shelter in place this April, it’s a mindset that we could all afford to adapt in some capacity.

Join in below.