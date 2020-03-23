This Stream Is Tonight: Orville Peck celebrates a year of ‘Pony’

On March 22 of last year, Orville Peck released his debut album Pony. A year and a day later, we are pretty much all just lonely cowboys trapped in isolation, gazing out into a barren landscape that’s seen better days. Luckily, we have the anonymous country crooner and his dusty-road musical genius to entertain us, and tonight (March 23) he takes his rodeo out for a livestream performance viewable on Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram. Things start up around 9 p.m. EST.

“Y’all I’m celebrating the 1 year of Pony with the reopening of my general store (with new merch and sales) PLUS a live stream playing all the years best quarantunes!” Peck tweets. “Songs off Pony, surprise guests, sing alongs! Don’t miss it y’all!”

Those who tune in are expected to look the part, too: “If you come to my shows I expect y’all to come dressed up…. so tonight is no exception!! And BYOB!!”

Ride on, Orville. Ride on.