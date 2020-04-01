Get your romcom on with the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Love Wedding Repeat’

We know all of you are getting your True Crime fix out there on the internets with your Tiger Kings and Forensic Files reruns during our now weeks-long quarantine (and we definitely don’t blame you for living on the wild side with Joe Exotic for a couple of hours), but we should remember exactly what Netflix’s bread-and-butter is: Affable, decent films replicating what you otherwise would pay to see at the multiplex.

Case in point: Dean Craig’s Love Wedding Repeat, a goofy Sliding Doors-style romantic comedy starring Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn about the foibles and follies of a young man trying to ensure that his sister’s wedding doesn’t suck. Craig’s famous for writing Death at a Funeral and its American remake (both of which we’re big fans of) and this is his first directorial effort. Netflix dropped the trailer for the project on Wednesday, and, you know what? It looks pretty damn solid.

Take a look:

Well, aside from the title (we wonder if Warner Bros. might take them to task for ripping off Edge of Tomorrow‘s home video title), Love Wedding Repeat looks light, fun, and the right sort of escapist entertainment one might want at a time like this. Remember Chicken Soup for the Soul (we preferred those books when they got super esoteric and eclectic, like Chicken Soup for the Equestrian Soul)? Well, this is like that, but better. Man, whatever happened to those books? Did they finally run out of whitebread subcultures to appeal to?

Here’s a synopsis:

“While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto), an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away (Olivia Munn) in alternate versions of the same day.”

Love Wedding Repeat hits Netflix on April 10.