This Stream Is Tonight: Good God brings top-notch stand-up to Twitch

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

While a significant amount of uncertainty still surrounds the timeframe of how long the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will keep us from music halls and comedy clubs, many artists in music, comedy, and other genres are continuing to pull out all the creative stops to make sure that live entertainment remains accessible through live streaming over social media and a myriad of video-streaming platforms. Starting tonight (March 24), Good God is getting in on the fun.

With an announcement posted to Instagram over the weekend, the Brooklyn-based comedy showcase will take their consistently top-notch slate of comedians from the stage of The Sultan Room, and bring it to the masses via Twitch, with plans to continue with the approach every Tuesday going forward.

The stream (which you can find here) will begin at 9 p.m. EST, and this week’s lineup features Sean Patton, Jo Firestone, Dave Hill, Caitlin Cook, and Shane Torres, among others.

Check out the full lineup below.