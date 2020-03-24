Quarantainment: Home Counties’ set loose a mindful romp with ‘Redevelopment’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Everything is fucked, we’re all freaking out, and every day takes million years to complete. Maybe the only thing that can help us cope with our new reality is British guitar-rock (we’ve pretty much felt this way since Cool Britannia), and the latest jolt of capture our attention from across the Atlantic is Home Counties’ gentrification-themed romper “Redevelopment”. The fresh Bristol quintet dropped the hyperactive track, fueling our favorite parts of bands like Late of the Pier, Blur, and Futureheads, earlier today (March 24), and it’s hitting a nerve.

“‘‘Redevelopment’ is about town redevelopment,” Home Counties warn us via a press release. “Lyrically, the first half of the song takes the view of 1960s redevelopers, with the second half addressing the tearing down of modernist buildings and replacing them with gentrified luxury flats. The song points out that these ideas of nostalgia, urban decay and progress come around in cycles. Fundamentally, it suggests that we should be as wary of arguments against redevelopment, as of redevelopment itself.”

Fair play.

Now, seeing as this track serves as the debut single from Home Counties, count us into the lot that can’t wait to hear more. After all, how else are we gonna spend our days?