Joywave announce North American tour with KennyHoopla

Ok look, we’ve been posting a fuckton of show cancellations and postponements lately due to youknowwhat, so allow us to get excited for a millisecond over a show announcement: Joywave unveiled their re-booted Possession Tour earlier today (March 19), and it includes showcasing rising future star KennyHoopla across North America for nearly 30 shows. Cleveland-born, Oshkosh-based multi-genre artist and musician born Kenneth La’Ron recently dropped an absolute banger in “How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By a Highway?” and we can’t wait to hear what’s next from the dude. Included in this run of shows are an August 25 appearance at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and a September 28 show at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe. Believe us when we say we can not wait.