Joywave announce North American tour with KennyHoopla

Ok look, we’ve been posting a fuckton of show cancellations and postponements lately due to youknowwhat, so allow us to get excited for a millisecond over a show announcement: Joywave unveiled their re-booted Possession Tour earlier today (March 19), and it includes showcasing rising future star KennyHoopla across North America for nearly 30 shows. Cleveland-born, Oshkosh-based multi-genre artist and musician born Kenneth La’Ron recently dropped an absolute banger in “How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By a Highway?” and we can’t wait to hear what’s next from the dude. Included in this run of shows are an August 25 appearance at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and a September 28 show at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe. Believe us when we say we can not wait.

🚨 MASSIVE TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



We are very pleased to bring you #ThePossessionTour in August/September 2020. Does it look a lot like our previously announced tour? Sure. Did we just move the whole thing back? Absolutely. So if you’ve already got tickets, just hang onto them. pic.twitter.com/F2bJhL5zuy — Joywave (@joywave) March 19, 2020