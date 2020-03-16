Foo Fighters postpone April dates of Van Tour 2020, including Phoenix

A broken leg could not stop Dave Grohl. The ongoing spread of coronavirus is, obviously, something else entirely. And so Foo Fighters have postponed five dates on their spring Van Tour, including an April 12 appearance at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. That show’s new date will be December 5.

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me?” writes Foo frontman Dave Grohl in a message posted Monday morning (March 16). “The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…”

Grohl adds: “We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

Other Foo Fighters shows impacted by a widespread shutdown over the recent outbreak of coronavirus include dates in Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Knoxville.

Details on the band’s May shows “will be forthcoming,” they state. Among those are a headlining appearance Boston Calling Music Festival, set for Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Stay tuned.