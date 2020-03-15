Quarantainment: Korine to host Sunday night livestream performance

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

As social distancing became something very real to people across the country this weekend, Sunday (March 15) saw a rush of artists and musicians taking to the internet to perform live for friends and fans. One show that caught our attention is a livestreamed performance tonight at 10 p.m. EST by Philadelphia electronic duo Korine, who in 2018 delivered a modern synth-pop masterpiece in their stunning New Arrangements LP.

Last week, Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye were forced to cancel their entire 29-date United States tour, including appearances at South-By-Southwest, after the spread of coronavirus reached a pandemic level. Tonight, they break out a live set straight to our screens and devices via their Twitch channel. It stands as “the first ever virtual Korine concert,” the band states.

“Come hang in the chat with us and enjoy the show from the comfort of your couch,” Korine add. “And to clarify for those asking: There is a donate button at the bottom of our twitch page that links directly to our PayPal. This is not required but appreciated 🖤”

Hit the link below, and get your requests for “Burning Up” and “Elegance & You” in early.