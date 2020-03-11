Phoebe Ryan announces North American summer tour, Boston and Phoenix dates

~In case you missed her~, Phoebe Ryan is hitting the road this summer in North America.

Gearing up for her forthcoming record How It Used To Feel, due out this spring, the singer has announced a slew of headlining tour dates for June, including a stop at Cafe 939 in Boston on June 6, and a show at Valley Bar in Phoenix on June 22. Fellow alt-popper EZI will provide opening support throughout the tour.

The tour announcement builds on Ryan’s upcoming album rollout, which started last year with her new tune “ICIMY.”

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday (March 13); view the entire list of shows below, and revisit our chat with Ryan from 2017 here.