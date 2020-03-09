Photo Gallery: Destroyer and Elastic Stars live in Cambridge

Editor’s Note: In late January, Dan Bejar’s Destroyer released their 12th studio album in Have We Met. On Friday night (March 6), Bejar got the answer to that kinda-sorta question by selling out The Sinclair in Cambridge. Most of the setlist came from the new album, which features the excellent singles “Crimson Tide” and “Cue Synthesizer”, and 2011’s Kaputt. Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was inside the Harvard Square rock club to capture Destroyer visuals, as well as the show’s opener, Elastic Stars, a.k.a. Destroyer bassist Colin Cowan, who filled in last-minute since Nap Eyes were delayed getting into the country due to border crossing issues. Scan though Stas’ full gallery below.