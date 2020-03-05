Lady Gaga brings ‘The Chromatica Ball’ to Fenway Park

Hey bitches, it’s Lady Gaga szn.

After last week’s surprise announcement of new album Chromatica, the pop superstar has unveiled a six-city tour of exclusive performances dubbed The Chromatica Ball Tour.

Included in that run is an August 5 appearance at Boston’s Fenway Park, with other stops to include Paris (Stade de France), London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Toronto (Rogers Centre), Chicago (Wrigley Field), and East Rutherford, New Jersey (MetLife Stadium).

The general on-sale for the Boston date starts March 16, with a various pre-sales along the way, including this word from concert promoter Live Nation: “Fans may register now through Saturday, March 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET at concerts.livenation.com/ladygaga to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan pre-sale staring Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. through Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m.”

According to a release, every North American ticket includes a CD of Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, which is out April 10 via Interscope Records.

Lady Gaga is the first female headliner to play Fenway Park this summer, despite nine big-ticket shows already announced.

Those all add up to a very busy live music season at the ballpark. Elsewhere on the Fenway Park 2020 summer concert calendar: Guns N’ Roses and Smashing Pumpkins play July 21; Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard (with Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts) bring their Stadium Tour to town August 25 and 26; Green Day and Fall Out Boy hit the ballpark on August 27; and Billy Joel returns for the hundredth straight year on August 28.

Aerosmith, Extreme (September 18) and New Kids On The Block, Bell Biv DeVoe (September 19) bring local flavor over a late-summer weekend, and other concerts this summer at Fenway include James Taylor (June 21), Maroon 5 (June 24), and Dead & Company (August 7 and 8).

LADY GAGA presents THE CHROMATICA BALL TOUR