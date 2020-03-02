Two members of English rock band The Kairos injured in knife attack

Two members of one of the best new bands in England were seriously injured in a knife attack over the weekend.

Tom Dempsey and Lewis Chambers, both 19 years old and both of Liverpool rock and roll band The Kairos, were involved in an altercation Sunday morning before an assailant used a knife to attack and stab the pair. The incident left vocalist Dempsey, who police say was stabbed in the chest, in “serious but stable” condition at a nearby hospital, and guitarist Chambers with a minor facial laceration. Chambers has since been discharged from treatment.

According to The BBC, a “20-year-old man has been charged with wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray. The disturbance happened in Church Street in the city centre in the early hours.”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher joined those showing support for the band, tweeting on Sunday: “Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x”

The Kairos, a raucous guitar-rock band reminiscent of Oasis, Arctic Monkeys, and Kasabian, have built a growing following in their hometown of Liverpool. They have released two singles in their young career, last year’s “Money Mind,” and January’s “Teetotal.”

Listen to them below.