Phoebe Bridgers returns with the hauntingly beautiful ‘Garden Song’

Phoebe Bridgers is back today (February 26) with a new track called “Garden Song,” and it’s her first bit of solo material since her 2017 debut album Stranger In The Alps. Of course, the Pasadena native has been busy on the collaboration tip in the years since, working with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as boygenius, Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center, and with The National’s Matt Berninger for his own solo effort, “Walking On A String.” Here, however, Bridgers takes top-billing without sharing the spotlight, and the result is a hauntingly beautiful indie-folk song recorded at Sound City Studios in California. The accompanying video is worth a watch, too — look for comedian/author Tig Notaro in a monk’s costume — and catch Bridgers when she plays Boston Calling in May.