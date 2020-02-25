‘Jurassic World 3’ finally has an official title

We’re not gonna lie to you — we’ve kind of dropped the ball on all things Jurassic World 3 related so far in its production cycle. A lot of that has to do with just how much we hated the first two installments in this rebootquel franchise, but some of it has just been due to bad timing. For instance, we were in a bathroom at Fantastic Fest when we found out that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum were all planning on returning for the third installment, which is no place to compose a post, no matter how shitty. But we know that the people excited for Jurassic World 3 news far outweighs those who want to hear about A Hidden Life or whatever, so here we go. Returning director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the start of shooting, and, in the process, revealed to the world the film’s title.

Here’s the tweet:

Yes, you read that right: it’s called Jurassic World: Dominion, which has one reasonably large thing going for it as of right now — a very solid concept borne out of the ending of Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow has pledged that he wouldn’t necessarily do everything that a fan might hope he would with that concept (i.e. dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities), aside from this little short film that hit the web shortly before that casting news came to light. But we can at least expect to see some dinos in snowy locales.

In other Jurassic World-related news, Chris Pratt went on Ellen and compared the whole thing to Avengers: Endgame, which is the kind of buzzword that you can expect now in the future (we wish we’d had publicists who made their actors compare every dumb project they worked on to Titanic or Avatar back when those were the highest-grossing films of all time), cute dino puppets have been made for the shoot, and one of the kids from the original film might come back. So, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Jurassic World crew, and we hope that this one is at least on par with The Lost World this time.

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 21, 2021. If you were to watch The Book of Henry once a day until this new film hit theaters, you’d watch it approximately 482 times.