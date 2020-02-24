The Black Keys set to ‘Rock’ through summer with Gary Clark Jr. on board

Last fall, The Black Keys reached for the rafters and filled TD Garden with the lively sounds of their 2019 album “Lets Rock”. It was a bold declaration, in both title and approach, and now Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are taking the record back out on tour for a string of summer dates.

Included in that run is an August 21 twirl at The Xfinity Center in Mansfield, and tickets go on sale this Friday (February 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

Certainly notable about this Black Keys tour is that the duo are bringing out Gary Clark Jr. for all dates, and the crew of openers include Marcus King Band, Jessy Wilson, and Yola. For the Massachusetts date, as well as road-trip worthy appearances in Maine (August 18 at Bangor’s Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion), Connecticut (August 19 at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre), and New Hampshire (August 25 at Gilford’s Bank of NH Pavilion), it’ll be Yola getting things started.

Revisit Victoria Wasylak’s live review from that recent Black Keys show in October, and peep all the dates on the band’s 2020 Let’s Rock tour.