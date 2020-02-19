This Show Is Tonight: Papooz play ONCE in Somerville

Today is no longer Wednesday. And it’s no longer “Hump Day” (shudder). Nope, from here to midnight, it’s Mercredi around Boston, as French retro-pop duo Papooz roll into ONCE Ballroom in Somerville for the second stop of a North American tour that started last night with a sold-out show in New York City. And Ulysse Cottin and Armand Penicaut are not showing up empty-handed, no; they arrive this evening with a warm and buoyant new track called “Figs & Gorgonzola”, their first since last year’s Night Sketches LP, and it mindfully blends together Papooz’ eclectic styles, bridging genres, eras, and cultures for one swirling sonic cocktail of cool. Get into it below, and check all of Papooz’ North American dates after the jump. Bonjour, yeah.

PAPOOZ + LUCID LYNX :: Mercredi, February 19 at ONCE Ballroom, 158 Highland Ave. in Somerville, MA :: 8 p.m., 18-plus, $17 :: Advance tickets