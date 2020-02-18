Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce North American tour

Over the past few years, Nick Cave has brought his “Conversations” series to Boston, offering an intimate and personal glimpse into one of our generation’s most brilliant musical minds. In 2020, he’s coming back to town with band in tow, as Tuesday morning Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announced an 18-date North American tour that plays Agganis Arena on September 25.

Making the appearance all the more special is the opener, psych-folk project Weyes Blood, who joins Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds for seven shows on this fall run, including the Boston date.

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local time.

Get more info on the tour here, and check out Ben Stas’ photo gallery and live review from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ June 2017 appearance at Boston’s Wang Theatre after the photo jump.