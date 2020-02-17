fbpx
This Show Is Tonight: Bat For Lashes plays The Sinclair

By Michael Marottaon
 
Any Bat For Lashes performance is destined to capture our attention. But we’re particularly invested in tonight’s appearance (February 17) at The Sinclair in Cambridge after Vanyaland senior writer Daniel Brockman caught the show recently in Portland, Oregon. Natasha Khan’s project is touring North America behind last fall’s dream-pop concept album Lost Girls, and the themes of vacant youth forged in the long-gone innocent age of the ’80s are crystallized by some of the covers Bat For Lashes plays on this run of shows. As Brockman notes via IG (read his recap in full below), the setlist he caught included renditions of Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” Cyndi Lauper’s “I Drove All Night,” Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For You,” and Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work.” We can’t make promises on what we’ll hear tonight, but even getting half of those — in addition to Bat For Lashes’ forever magical catalog — is certainly enough for a casual Monday night in February.

BAT FOR LASHES :: Monday, February 17 at The Sinclair, 52 Church St. in Cambridge, MA :: 7 p.m., 18-plus, $25 to $28 :: Bowery Boston event page :: Advance tickets

natasha khan, d/b/a bat for lashes, has really made an m83-ish move toward foregrounding her obsession with a certain type of 1980s kitsch; tonight, she straining a number of big brash pop tunes of that decade through her own particular musical collander, and the results were mesmerizing. here, she let's loose on "i feel for you" by chaka khan ("i was particularly drawn to this tune as a child because the singer had the same surname as i did"). between this and her covers of "boys of summer", "i drove all night" and "this woman's work", the covers threatened to be more interesting than her own tunes. luckily, her confessional and rambling presentation last night illuminated the thinking behind tunes that might just wash over you if you weren't listening carefully. for example, "close encounters", from 2016's "the bride", is a great song– but it never sunk in that it was grounded in her teenage obsession with america, steven spielberg and alien abductions, and a short poem she read aloud before the tune made the performance far more powerful than i would have expected. for some songwriters, a little explanation really does go a long way…

