Pouzza Fest 2020: A healthy dose of Boston sounds in Montreal

It looks like Boston music is shipping up to Canada this year for Montreal’s Pouzza Fest.

The annual punk and hardcore festival unveiled its 2020 lineup today (February 17), revealing a healthy showing of Boston and New England-based talent on deck for May.

Bedford’s A Wilhelm Scream headlines the three-day ordeal, with additional performances from Rebuilder, The Gala (pictured), Mint Green, Radio Compass, Secret Spirit (of Manchester, New Hampshire), and When Particles Collide (of Bangor, Maine).

Some non-local must-see acts on the 2020 lineup include War on Women, The Bad Signs, Red City Radio, and The Anti-Queens.

While the official show and venue information is TBA, all performances will take place in downtown Montreal between May 15 and 17. Three-day passes are available now, although all outdoor shows at the festival are free and open to the public.

View the full lineup below.