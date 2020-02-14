fbpx
In Boston NewsMusic

This Show Is Tonight: Ripe at The House of Blues

By Victoria Wasylakon
Photo Credit: Chris Anderson
 
 

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

Ripe have officially doubled down — again. Not in their size, fortunately (that’d be 14 band members, a cool four-fucking-teen), but in their hometown shows. 

When we last check in with the Boston-based, Berklee-grown force, they had just performed two sold-out shows at The Paradise Rock Club. Two years later, the group has another double header in a venue that has more than two times the capacity of  the ‘Dise: The House of Blues Boston. The first show is tonight (February 14) with a scant few tickets left, while their Saturday night show has already sold out.

After venturing into the “wild unknown” with their funky fresh debut record in 2018, the seven-piece band is still happily stuck in their juicy dance-fusion ways, as made clear with their new single “First Time Feeling.” Released earlier this month, the swoonsome single capitalizes on earnest, blush-worthy sentiments: A Valentine’s Day tune that’s ripe for picking, indeed.

RIPE + CALEB HAWLEY :: February 14 and 15 at The House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. in Boston, MA :: 7:30 p.m. doors, 18-plus, $27.50 to $45 (Saturday sold out)

