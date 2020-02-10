fbpx
Photo Gallery: Machine Head live in Boston

By María Alejandra Mataon
 
 

Editor’s Note: Friday night (February 7) in Boston, Machine Head delivered the goods: No opener, a classic album revisited in its entirety, and a tireless performance from Robb Flynn. The veteran Oakland metal band threw down the gauntlet at The House of Blues, and after a lively — and sweaty — first set of a variety of songs from the Machine Head catalog, they then performed a second set of the band’s 1994 debut album Burn My Eyes, with covers of Metallica, White Zombie, and Slayer classics weaved in toward the end. Vanyaland’s María Alejandra Mata was up close on Lansdowne to capture images from both Machine Head sets, and you can scan through her full gallery below.

Follow María Alejandra Mata on Instagram @lecherrypie.

