Mic’d Up: Iglesias returns to Medford, Auld brings it back to Nick’s

Love and laughs are in the air this week, with national tours rolling through the area and local faves posting up all over the city

The best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area all the damn time. And we want to make sure you know about it. Enter Mic’d Up.

Check back every Monday for a fresh slate of shows to check out. Below is our rundown through Sunday (February 16).

Tim & Eric @ Orpheum Theatre

If you’re in the mood for bizarre comedy, then you’ll need to be at The Orpheum this week, as Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim bring the very definition of “bizarre” to Boston as part of their Mandatory Attendance international tour. While they’ve promised a new show with new elements, it’s bound to be the same old Tim & Eric that we’ve come to know and love, and that’s really the best part of it all.

Thursday, February 13 :: Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Place in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $35 to $55

Via Facebook

***

Tricia Auld @ Nick’s Comedy Stop

Returning to the stage at Nick’s for the first time since shooting her special, This is My Wedding, in front of a sold out crowd at the club last July, Tricia Auld’s consistently hilarious and deeply autobiographical brand of comedy always has the makings of a great night out at a comedy club, and it should not be missed.

Saturday, February 15 :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $20

Photo Credit: Chris Disario

***

Gabriel Iglesias @ Chevalier Theatre

It’s been almost two years to the day since Gabriel Iglesias made his way to Medford for the first time, and he’s back for more this weekend, as part of his Beyond The Fluffy world tour. Whether it’s part of your Valentine’s, “Galentine’s” or “Palentine’s” day plans, you’ll only get the best from this comedy superstar.

Friday, February 14 thru Sunday, February 16 :: Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St. in Medford, MA :: Tickets are $43 to $86

***

Myq Kaplan @ The Gas

Returning to Allston for another set of masterfully-crafted musings that are as thought-provoking as they are funny, Myq Kaplan’s unique approach to comedy is consistent, which has contributed to his ever-evolving ascension in the comedy world. If you’re looking for a great Valentine’s date idea and you’re on a budget, make this a part of your plans.

Friday, February 14 :: Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, MA :: Tickets are $12 to $15

***

Love’s a Joke @ Laugh Boston

When it comes to love and relationships, it’s all a matter of perspective, and with the comedy couples that make up the Love’s a Joke tour, that’s exactly what you’re going to get — and then some. Join a whole slew of comedian couples, including (but not limited to) locally-sourced names like Al Ducharme, Bernadette Pauley, Tom Cotter, Kerri Louise and Vicky Kuperman as they let us in on what love is all about for them in their own comedic ways.

Thursday, February 13 thru Sunday, February 16 :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $20 to $25