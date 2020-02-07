fbpx
In MusicNational News

Native Sun bring rock and roll into the 2020s with the roaring ‘Juarez’

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Allen Ying
 
 

One of this writer’s absolute favorite songs of the decade is White Reaper’s hard-rock ripper “Judy French,” a throwback tune that somehow feels fresh and modern at the same time. We bring that up because today New York City’s rock and roll machine Naive Sun, a Brooklyn quartet composed of American immigrants, strike the same nerve with their raging new blazer “Juarez.” It’s a furious guitar-mad banger that today (February 7) finally gets some public airing out, part of the band’s signing to Grand Jury and announcement of a handful of live dates with the aforementioned Louisville band.

Simply put, “Juarez” sounds fucking huge, and sounds fucking awesome. And, unlike a lot of the shit from the ’80s it draws sonic inspiration from, it’s got something to say.

“We believe ‘Juarez’ to be a significant statement and representation of the fractured America we live in,” the band states. “As we begin a new decade, we shed our old skin for the new ceremony. Telling the story and struggle of a disenfranchised minority as they are pushed and undermined daily in our ‘American’ society.”

Native Sun add: “The track serves the purpose of being the medium in which the traumatic experience of crossing the border is witnessed from a first person perspective. By utilizing words we look to paint a picture of this involuntary, but necessary migration that occurs daily (this very moment as we write these words). Showcasing the struggle, violence, sense of isolation & hardship that comes along with the commitment to survival and a better future.”

Crank this bad larry up to max volumes, courtesy of a video directed, produced, and edited by POND Creative, and peep their dates with White Reaper after the jump.


© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.