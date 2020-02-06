fbpx
In MusicNational News

Blossoms barge into 2020 with ‘Real Life’ indie-pop buoyancy

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Ewan Ogden
 
 

Whether you’re privy or not, Blossoms were busy spending the second-half of the last decade dropping jam after jam after jam. Now, the English indie-pop band have struck a lively note into 2020 with the release of a new album called Foolish Loving Spaces, fueled by a buoyant single in “If You Think This Is Real Life.” The wonderfully jagged new track not only leads off the LP, but sets a lovely tone for what lies next for the band, hitting a new groove with album number three. “It’s just a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation,” Blossoms declare, “…inspired, in ways, by a summer spent listening to Stop Making SenseThe Joshua TreeScreamadelica.” We can feel that. Ease into Foolish Loving Spaces below with that aforementioned lead single, complete with the Michael Holyk-directed video.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.