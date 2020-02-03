Photo Gallery: Grace Potter and Devon Gilfillian live in Boston

Editor’s Note: At this point in the game, we’re used to rolling up to the great state of Vermont to catch Grace Potter headlining her Grand Point North festival up on her native land. But on Friday night (January 31), Potter came down south to our neck of the woods, hitting Boston’s House of Blues. Potter was in town showing off her latest album, October’s deeply personal Daylight, and the crowd made her feel right at home. Nashville-based gospel-blues and southern soul riser Devon Gilfillian opened the show, and Vanyaland’s Matthew Shelter was on Lansdowne to capture visuals from both performances. Flip through his gallery below.