Photo Gallery: Chris Farren, The Retirement Party, Macseal in Somerville

Editor’s Note: Last night in Somerville, Chris Farren played “his biggest headline gig ever,” according to himself on Twitter, and he certainly delivered the goods to an embracing crowd. Farren brought last year’s wild Born Hot record to ONCE Ballroom to liven up a usually sleepy Thursday night in late January, and the Florida musician delivered on all the LP’s promise and intrigue. It was a weeknight that felt like a Saturday night, thanks to a stacked bill featuring openers The Retirement Party and Macseal, and Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was in the thick of it all, capturing all the moves, motions, and moments on stage and off. Relive the glory with his full-on photo gallery below.