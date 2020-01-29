My Chemical Romance will play TD Garden this September

Emo kids of the 2000s, rejoice: My Chemical Romance are officially coming to Boston in September. TD Garden shared a tweet this afternoon (January 29) stating that the band will perform at the treasured Boston arena on September 15, and that tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.

This will be the band’s first gig in Massachusetts since 2011, when they performed at the Xfinity Center with blink-182.

The Boston show is a part of the band’s 2020 North American tour, which runs from early September to mid-October. The full list of tour dates can be viewed here.

More details to come….