Margaret Glaspy details her own love songs of faith and ‘Devotion’

Even at a time where there’s so much new music coming out literally every single day, a brilliant song still has the ability to stop us dead in our tracks. That’s what we’re feeling this week as Margaret Glaspy unveils the wonderfully sweeping and expansive “Killing What Keeps Us Alive.”

The track serves as the Brooklyn singer-songwriter’s first offering from her forthcoming new album Devotion, out March 27 via ATO Records. The LP is the follow-up to her 2016 debut Emotions and Math, and Glaspy says there’s a certain vulnerability at play throughout its dozen songs.

“This record, Devotion is very different from the last,” Glaspy says. “It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.



Glaspy is taking these songs out on the road this spring, as stops locally at three New England points: April 12 at The Met in Pawtucket; April 13 at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club; and April 20 at Burlington’s Higher Ground Showcase Lounge. Get all the dates in flyer form below, and feast those eyes on the Alex Chaloff-directed video for “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” in between Spotify spins.