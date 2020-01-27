Mic’d Up: Dan Crohn sets up shop at Nick’s, Artisanal Comedy returns

It’s a good week for Boston-centric comedy, with a healthy dose of local power to get us through the week and close out the month

Three of the city’s best comedy talents have teamed up for a series of shows between January and March, and they’re making a stop in Allston on Friday for a trifecta of heavy-hitting stand-up to close out the month.

Friday, January 31 :: Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, MA :: Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at doors

Artisanal Comedy @ Dorchester Brewing Co.

With their first show of 2020, it’s business as usual for the ever-satisfying Artisanal Comedy, as host Bethany Van Delft welcomes Kelly MacFarland, Michelle Sui, Eric Krug, Jason Cordova, Josh Filipowski and Katie Que to kick off the new decade for one of the best recurring shows in the city.

Wednesday, January 29 :: Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave. in Dorchester, MA :: Tickets are free, with a suggested $5 donation

Remaining one of Boston’s most loved and consistent comics after roughly 14 years in the scene, any show that includes Dan Crohn is always worth it, and a headlining set from a power player like the Brookline native at one of the most iconic comedy clubs in the country has “a great friggin’ night” written all over it.

Friday, January 31 & Saturday, February 1 :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $20

Last Call Open Mic @ The Comedy Studio

New to stand-up and think you have what it takes to be behind the mic for four minutes? Are you already in the game with some new, untested material you’ve been looking to try out? Well, here’s a chance to do so, while costing you literally nothing. Drop your name in the bucket, and hope the lottery-winning odds are in your favor.

Thursday, January 30 :: 1 Bow Market Way #23 in Somerville, MA :: Admission is free

Following the release of his debut stand-up album, Thanks Diane, back in November, Van Kirk returns to the Commonwealth for a trio of shows that may or may not include the Dumb People Town host’s admirable singing chops, but will definitely include some high quality comedy for an affordable night out to start the weekend.

Friday, January 31 + Saturday, February 1 :: Roar! Comedy Club, 1 MGM Way in Springfield, MA :: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. :: Tickets are $20 for each performance

