fbpx
In MusicNational News

Riki leaves us breathless once again with the propulsive ‘Earth Song’

By Michael Marottaon
Via Dais Records
 
 

With anticipated album releases from Tame Impala, Tennis, Nathaniel Rateliff, and others, February 14 is shaping up to be a fantastic New Music Friday. But perhaps our most anticipated Valentine’s Day release comes from Riki, the brainchild of Los Angeles-based visual artist and musician Niff Nawor, who offers up her debut LP.

The dark-pop project is the latest offering from Dais Records, and brings the brilliant label into 2020 with another propulsive invitation to shadowy dance floors and late-night affairs. We first got a taste of the magnetic Riki sound back in November, and this week she returns with the seductively coy “Earth Song,” a fidgety twirl around post-punk and darkwave’s ’80s inspirations that leaves us rather breathless.

It’s another studded notch in her debut album’s track listing, with lyricisms that unfold like a flower in bloom: “Realize truth lies in part of another / Moving lines in space and time, we feel it deep within each other / Love life in time, truth lies in another / In the air, part of the earth, the world is just a small part of it all.”

Absorb “Earth Song” and all its darkened shine via Spotify, or the track’s music video, directed by Amanda Siegel, with cinematography by Ben Turner.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.