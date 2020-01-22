fbpx
Photo Gallery: Ezra Furman and Hallelujah The Hills in Somerville

By Ben Stason
 
 

Editor’s Note: January’s relatively light live music calendar usually allows for some fun creativity around Boston’s venues. This month, musician and songwriter Ezra Furman has used the time to set up shop at ONCE Somerville for a month-long weekly residency that finds the “rock and roll journey woman” and former resident of the city exploring themes of intimacy in the venue’s cozy lounge space. Last night (January 21), Furman captivated the room for the third night of her swing, joined this time by Hallelujah The Hills’ Ryan Walsh and Nicholas Ward. Vanyaland’s Ben Stas was there to capture some visuals, and his full gallery of both performances are below. Furman’s residency at ONCE concludes January 28, when joined by Jahn Sood and Natalie Mishell.

