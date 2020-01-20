Porridge Radio invite us to ‘explode altogether’ through the feverish ‘Sweet’

“You will like me when you meet me, you will like me when you meet me, you will like me when you meet me, you might even fall in love,” deadpans Dana Margolin in Porridge Radio’s new single, a roaring dose of give-and-take intensity called “Sweet.” It sounds more like a threat than any sort of hopeful acceptance, but we can’t help but agree with the basic premise: We’ve only just met the English guitar-rock quartet, but we’re quite smitten.

And our newly formed acquaintance comes just in time, as Porridge Radio are readying the release of new album Every Bad, due out March 13 via Secretly Canadian. That same month, the band plays a handful of North American shows, including a New York City date and appearances at SXSW. It should serve as just a taste from a band we’ll be hearing a lot about in 2020, especially if the calculated sonic ruckus of “Sweet”, in all its noisy early-’90s grunge majesty, is anything to go by.

“‘Sweet’ is a song about holding grudges and learning how to have fun and letting go of an old version of yourself,” says Margolin. “I was feeling light-hearted when I wrote it, but when we came together to play it as a band, it suddenly felt really dramatic and exciting. When we play it live, the energy in the room always feels really intense, and then suddenly we just explode altogether and it always feels really good.”

We can’t wait for this explosion to play Boston. In the meantime, start making those road trip plans, and eyeball the wild “Sweet” video, directed by Sam Hiscox, below.