The Districts want us to dance under collective alienation with ‘Cheap Regrets’

The days of the indie dance party may be long gone (yeah, we miss the 2000s, too), but The Districts are still helping us come together to get down. This week the Philadelphia guitar-rock band drop a motivated post-punk romper called “Cheap Regrets”, and we’re itching to throw it in a mix alongside classics from The Rapture, BM Linx, and Gang Of Four.

The new track will be included on the band’s forthcoming LP You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, out March 13 via Fat Possum, and comes ready-made with a Laura-Lynne Petrick-directed music video. Watch it below.

“‘Cheap Regrets’ is some late capitalist nihilism channeled into a Districts dance party,” says singer and guitarist Rob Grote. “It’s about the extremes of American culture constantly reinforcing the self… The mirror reconfirms you. It’s all iPhone, selfies, and mirrors. Sell yourself baby. The consumer gets consumed. I wanted people to dance together to a song about alienation to find some collective transcendence in that.”

The Districts are taking their party out on tour this year, with runs across North America and Europe, the former of which includes an April 4 stop at Phoenix’s Valley Bar. There’s no Boston date, so add The Districts to our ongoing Boston Calling 2020 speculation.