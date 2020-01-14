Clutch, Volbeat, Anselmo take it to Big Surf Waterpark for UFEST 2020

Music festivals these days can happen anywhere and everywhere. But taking a music festival and plopping it down right in the middle of a waterpark is all kinds of special, and that’s what Arizona rock radio station 98KUPD is doing in 2020 with its annual UFEST.

This year’s party sets up shop April 4 at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe, shifting over from Mesa Riverview Park. And the lineup is baller, featuring Volbeat and Clutch, as well as Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a Pantera set. Fire From The Gods, The Picturebooks and other bands to be announced will round out the bill.

The possibility of Anselmo and Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon blasting down a double-seat waterslide just seems to good to be true.

“Growing up in Arizona in the ‘80s, I can remember all the big rock bands coming through town and playing at Big Surf,” says 98KUPD Brand and Content Director Larry McFeelie. “[Bands] like Tesla, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and even Pink Floyd have performed at the waterpark. So, why not bring UFEST and some current day rock acts to Big Surf!?! The weather will be perfect, the drinks will be flowing and the music will be loud! Sounds like a good UFEST to me.”

UFEST 2020 tickets start at $39 for general admission and roll up to $175 for VIP treatment. And $1 from the sale of each ticket goes to the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities. For more information, hit up 98KUPD.com.