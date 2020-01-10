‘Rest in beats’: Reaction to the passing of iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, an icon of rock and roll and one of the greatest to ever sit behind the kit, died Tuesday (January 7) after a three-and-a-half year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67.

Peart starred in a career that spanned decades and immeasurable influence after he joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974. The Canadian band were larger-than-life figures in rock and roll, with Peart’s drumming and lyricisms the heart and soul of Rush’s signature sound. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and then the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma),” reads a statement released by Lee and Lifeson earlier today. “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name. Rest in peace brother.”

As news spread across social media Friday afternoon, many in the world of music and culture took time to express tributes. Below are a sampling via Twitter.

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

Sadly Neil Peart passed away earlier this week. One the greatest drummers of all time. One of the founding members of one of the greatest Rock n Roll bands of all time. Rush @ZildjianCompany @EvansDrumheads @vicfirth @HumesandBerg — KennyAronoff (@AronoffOFFICIAL) January 10, 2020

We’re so sad to hear of the passing of #NeilPeart. No other drummer has left a mark on their craft more than Neil.



A true legend and idol and inspiration to so many, including us.



Thank you for everything Neil. Farewell to a King. #RIPNeilPeart pic.twitter.com/9y4314p7IX — Billy Talent (@BillyTalentBand) January 10, 2020

One of my favorite days ever doing TV at VH1 Classic back in 2006. Spent the day doing an hour interview w/Neil Peart @rushtheband . Hope someone finds it & reposts online. 1 of the nicest most grounded people I ever met. #RIPNealPeart . Photo Billy Tompkins pic.twitter.com/jMinndUYgk — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020

FAREWELL KING… RIP Neil Peart. An inarguably legendary musician and possibly the greatest drummer of all time. ❤️❤️❤️ — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of gut punched. I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the best rock drummer to ever live. So sad there will never be Rush 50, still thought I’d see them one last time in Toronto doing a one off. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

There are drummers and then there is Neil Peart. I believe for most of us he was the “one”. I would Rush ( no pun) home from school to play Natural science , subdivisions and numerous other tracks. His playing helped shape the drummer I am today. RIP professor .I💜Neil Peart — Charlie Benante (@skisum) January 10, 2020

It is unbelievably sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very hard to find words to properly express the level of inspiration & influence he had on so so many musicians. He will forever remain at the top of my list. Farewell to a true king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9 — King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020

We are very saddened to hear of Neil Peart’s passing. All our love to the family ❤ — The Tragically Hip (@thehipdotcom) January 10, 2020

Long Live Neil Peart – a quick video from behinds Neil’s kit- watch, feel and repeat pic.twitter.com/U2z9TLyfcg — Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

RIP to the GOAT Neil Peart and his magical drum set !!! pic.twitter.com/B4uqVa8778 — ScribeCash (@therealscribe) January 10, 2020

The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever pic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020