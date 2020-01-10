‘Rest in beats’: Reaction to the passing of iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, an icon of rock and roll and one of the greatest to ever sit behind the kit, died Tuesday (January 7) after a three-and-a-half year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67.
Peart starred in a career that spanned decades and immeasurable influence after he joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974. The Canadian band were larger-than-life figures in rock and roll, with Peart’s drumming and lyricisms the heart and soul of Rush’s signature sound. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and then the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma),” reads a statement released by Lee and Lifeson earlier today. “We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name. Rest in peace brother.”
As news spread across social media Friday afternoon, many in the world of music and culture took time to express tributes. Below are a sampling via Twitter.