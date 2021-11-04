Witness ‘The Power of the Dog’ in this new trailer

After playing nearly every single festival under the sun, The Power of the Dog, the new film by master director Jane Campion (The Piano, In the Cut) will finally hit theaters in just a couple of weeks. That means it’s time for a brand new trailer, which Netflix dropped earlier on Thursday and boy, does it look like something special. We’ve heard so many great things about this film from a number of folks who have managed to see it at one fest or another, and we’re pretty hyped to check it out.

Take a look:

Here’s a very long synopsis:

“Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil’s romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides. The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, reveling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter — all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her. As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form – he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil’s cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace?”

The Power of the Dog will gallop into theaters on November 17 before gathering up with the other member of the Netflix streaming posse on December 1, when it will become available to all subscribers. We’ll be running a review next week, so stay tuned for that.