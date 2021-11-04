Band in the USA: Touché Amoré unveil 2022 ‘Lament’ tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.
Those holding steadfast to the idea that 2021 never happened are in luck: Touché Amoré have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of 2020 album Lament. The Los Angeles post-hardcore band released their acclaimed fifth album in October of last year via Epitaph, and with life presumably returning to some semblance of quote-unquote normalcy, are taking the record out on the road in March and April for 29 cross-country dates.
Vein.fm and Dogleg are on board as openers for the full tour with Thirdface (March 4 to 15) and Foxtails (March 16 to Apr 12) splitting duties.
Included in the trek is a March 20 show at Irving Plaza in New York City, and a March 23 twirl at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below, and for more information on the tour, hit toucheamore.com/tour.
Touché Amoré 2022 Tour Dates
March 4: Oakland, CA, Starline Social Club
March 5: Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater
March 6: San Diego, CA, SOMA (Side Stage)
March 8: Phoenix, AZ, Rebel Lounge
March 10: Austin, TX, Mohawk
March 11: Dallas, TX, Club Dada
March 12: Houston, TX, Warehouse Live
March 14: Orlando, FL, The Social
March 15: Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade
March 16: Columbia, SC, New Brookland Tavern
March 18: Washington, DC, Black Cat
March 19: Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
March 20: New York, NY, Irving Plaza
March 22: Hamden, CT, Space Ballroom
March 23: Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
March 24: Montréal, QC, Théâtre Fairmount
March 25: Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
March 26: Detroit, MI, Magic Stick
March 28: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Bar & Hall
March 29: Chicago, IL, Metro
March 30: St. Louis, MO, Off Broadway
April 1: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater
April 2: Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell
April 5: Calgary, AB, Commonweath
April 6: Edmonton, AB, The Starlite Room
April 8: Vancouver, BC, Venue
April 9: Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
April 10: Portland, OR, Star Theater
April 12: Santa Cruz, CA, Atrium at Catalyst