Band in the USA: Touché Amoré unveil 2022 ‘Lament’ tour

Those holding steadfast to the idea that 2021 never happened are in luck: Touché Amoré have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of 2020 album Lament. The Los Angeles post-hardcore band released their acclaimed fifth album in October of last year via Epitaph, and with life presumably returning to some semblance of quote-unquote normalcy, are taking the record out on the road in March and April for 29 cross-country dates.

Vein.fm and Dogleg are on board as openers for the full tour with Thirdface (March 4 to 15) and Foxtails (March 16 to Apr 12) splitting duties.

Included in the trek is a March 20 show at Irving Plaza in New York City, and a March 23 twirl at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below, and for more information on the tour, hit toucheamore.com/tour.

Touché Amoré 2022 Tour Dates

March 4: Oakland, CA, Starline Social Club

March 5: Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

March 6: San Diego, CA, SOMA (Side Stage)

March 8: Phoenix, AZ, Rebel Lounge

March 10: Austin, TX, Mohawk

March 11: Dallas, TX, Club Dada

March 12: Houston, TX, Warehouse Live

March 14: Orlando, FL, The Social

March 15: Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

March 16: Columbia, SC, New Brookland Tavern

March 18: Washington, DC, Black Cat

March 19: Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

March 20: New York, NY, Irving Plaza

March 22: Hamden, CT, Space Ballroom

March 23: Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

March 24: Montréal, QC, Théâtre Fairmount

March 25: Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

March 26: Detroit, MI, Magic Stick

March 28: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Bar & Hall

March 29: Chicago, IL, Metro

March 30: St. Louis, MO, Off Broadway

April 1: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater

April 2: Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell

April 5: Calgary, AB, Commonweath

April 6: Edmonton, AB, The Starlite Room

April 8: Vancouver, BC, Venue

April 9: Seattle, WA, The Crocodile

April 10: Portland, OR, Star Theater

April 12: Santa Cruz, CA, Atrium at Catalyst