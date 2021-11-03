True Faith perfect plush post-punk with ‘They Can Always Hurt You More’

An ominous air surrounds True Faith’s new record.They Can Always Hurt You More warns the title of the coldwave collective’s debut LP, which dropped yesterday (November 2) via á La Carte Records.

But perhaps a better name would be They Can Always Give You More, considering that their last release, As Much Nothing As Possible, arrived earlier this year. Working with Dereck Blackburn at Quiethouse Recording in Bedford, the Boston band solidifies their devotion to plush post-punk with their debut, layering husky sighs from frontman Travis Benson with mesmerizing synths and surprising notes of saxophone. That aforementioned ominous air seeps into songs like “Comfort Measures” and “Hornace,” album standouts that march onward with a brooding quality.

They Can Always Hurt You More is an album built for those who can dig the darkness — and as the album’s foreboding undercurrent proves, True Faith shine the brightest when they slip into more sinister-sounding territory.

Surrender to their sound below.