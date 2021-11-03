Blood Lightning are a Boston supergroup born just as ‘The Dying Starts’

Now that we’ve entered the holiday season, families across New England are starting to come together and gather as one. For the Boston music scene, a few pillars of the metal community have also united, forming a new supergroup called Blood Lightning.

The quartet features members of bands that reads like a Boston Music Awards ballot, or some batshit crazy summer BBQ party that all your exes got invited to: GOZU, Worshipper, Sam Black Church, We’re All Gonna Die, Cult 45, Black Thai, The Men, and others. While we give you some time to put names to faces, Blood Lightning’s debut track “The Dying Starts” will promptly rip your face right off your own name.

The soaring metal joint dropped yesterday (November 2) on Bandcamp and an accompanying lyric video crafted by Blood Lightning’s own Bob Maloney.

“Blood Lightning was born during the later days of the pandemic in 2020 due to all of the other bands we were in not being active,” the band states. “We got together (with masks until we were all vaxxed) to write some music that was in line with all of our shared metal roots.”

“The Dying Starts” is the first of three new tracks Blood Lightning recorded back in August with Benny Grotto at Mad Oak Studios in Allston, and the trio were then mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Converge) at West West Side Music in New Winsdor, New York.

Blood Lightning plan to return to the studio early next year, but already have two live shows on the calendar, both near and semi-far: They’ll play Day 2 of Grub, Sweat and Beers presents High Holidays at O’Brien’s Pub on December 18 alongside Leather Lung, Lunar Ark, and Wretched Inferno; and hit Sonia in Cambridge on March 15 opening for Monolord and Firebreather.

Stay alive between now and then, and fire up “The Dying Starts” below.

<a href="https://bloodlightning.bandcamp.com/track/the-dying-starts">The Dying Starts by Blood Lightning</a>

***