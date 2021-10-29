Moon Kissed urge us to live every night like it’s ‘Saturday Night’

Moon Kissed’s new album I’d Like To Tell You Something Important is as much a record as it is a way of life. The New York City synth-pop trio’s sophomore effort captures the moods and the madness of the right here, right now, reflecting vocalist Khaya Cohen’s personal experiences as a woman and all the peaks and valleys that come with it. The LP, which dropped last week, is buoyed into the weekend with its focus track, “Saturday Night,” a vertical, shout-it-back party anthem that’s all about trying to “wake up and experience life to the fullest,” even in these dastardly times.

“We live in the greatest city in the world, we are young and hot, we have one life and we’re going to live it,” says Cohen. “Every generation will live through their share of dark times, but the song wants to emphasize that every now and then letting loose, feeling free and alive, and connecting with each other through positivity is necessary. No more standing in the corner — we’re gonna make out with our friends and stay out until dawn — it’s Saturday Night after all.”

If “Saturday Night” is the slip of the tongue at the bar, then I’d Like To Tell You Something Important is the quick shag in the restroom.

“This album, like Moon Kissed itself, is meant to be taken and used as permission and a tool for coming into one’s own and feeling confident in one’s skin,” Cohen adds. “Everyone should have their own journeys with the album and make it their own. For me, this album very much speaks to my experience as a woman. It starts out light and flirty, then gets angry, then gets broken down and sad, coming to terms with some harsh realities. It is very much a catharsis and healing to perform and experience for me.”

Make it a “Saturday Night,” no matter where in the week we’re currently residing, below, and catch the last few dates of Moon Kissed’s ongoing tour after all that music.

***

***