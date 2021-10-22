Frankie Rose illuminates her future on ‘Sketches From Love As Projection’

Those who arrived early to Nothing’s show at The Sinclair in Cambridge last week were treated to an opening set by Frankie Rose. And those who catch the remainder of her tour dates have an opportunity to snag a documented glimpse into her future via a new cassette release, Sketches From Love As Projection. Out today (October 22) via Born Losers Records (home to Korine, Johnny Dynamite & The Bloodsuckers, Catherine Moan, and others), the limited-run four-track cassette features one outtake and three demos from Rose’s forthcoming album, which drops sometime in 2022. We think this is Rose’s first new music since her 2019 full-album cover of The Cure’s 1980 LP Seventeen Seconds, and first batch of original music since 2017’s Cage Tropical. The cassette is also available to order online via Born Losers, and it’s all aired out today with an outtake cut of the haunting “I’ll Be Your Lightning,” which hits a sweet spot for our shadowy late-October moods. Embrace it below.