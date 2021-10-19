The ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer has some explaining to do

Well, folks, we’ve done it. We’ve made it through the best (and worst) parts of 2021, and we’re soon to receive our reward: prestige cinema season. You may get some true-blue classics, some serious duds, and some fascinating misfires, but the one thing we all are guaranteed to get are hoary bizarre-looking biopics about icons of your parents’ generation: We already had Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Bakker impression earlier this fall, and now it’s Nicole Kidman’s turn at this particular charade. She’s playing Lucille Ball (alongside Javier Bardem as Dezi Arnaz) in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a biopic depicting a small moment in the behind-the-scenes lives of ’50s America’s most famous TV couple. Will it be good? Will it be bad? Who knows, but Amazon did drop the first trailer for the film earlier on Wednesday.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, though you probably could just watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 or Steve Jobs or any given episode of The West Wing to figure out exactly what this is going to be like:

“Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom ‘I Love Lucy.'”

Being the Ricardos arrives in theaters on December 10 before it rolls out to Amazon Prime Video subscribers everywhere on December 21. Yes, this means your family will probably make you watch this at Christmastime, and no, we do not think you can sue them for damages if it’s bad.