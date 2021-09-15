Ari Shaffir set to make ‘triumphant return’ to The Wilbur

Since his last visit to Boston, Ari Shaffir has certainly found ways to keep himself busy, which may or may not have included pissing a bunch of people off in a few different ways. Nonetheless, the stand-up workhorse is up to more unfiltered shenanigans as he gets back out on the road, and come December, that road brings him back to The Wilbur.

As announced by Shaffir himself earlier in the month, the Skeptic Tank host will be making what he considers to be his “triumphant return” to The Wilbur stage with a brand new batch of material on Thursday, December 9. In addition to his hit podcast, and his multitude of appearances on those of his friends like Joe Rogan and Big Jay Oakerson, you can still check out the This Isn’t Happening creator’s latest two-part special, Double Negative, which dropped on Netflix in 2017.

While he has ruffled some feathers away from the stage over the last few years, to put it lightly — especially those of Kobe Bryant and Bert Kreischer fans — he has remained a fan favorite on stage with his no-holds-barred hot takes and brutally honest observations.

Pre-sale access for Shaffir’s Wilbur return begins today (September 15) at noon EDT. Use the code VANYA to score tickets before they go on sale to the public on Friday (September 17), also at noon ET.