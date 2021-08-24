fbpx
Caribou remind us ‘You Can Do It’ over and over and over again

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
We’re a day past Monday Motivation, but Caribou don’t care. The Canadian electronic music project from Daniel Snaith has today (August 24) dropped a new single and video for “You Can Do It,” and the only thing more motivating than the upbeat track’s ultra-repetitive mantra is the four-minute clip’s ardent showcasing of puppers out there in the wild having the greatest day of their lives, running through the fields and shallows, catching Frisbees, and just having a grand ol’ time. The video was directed by Richard Kenworthy of Shynola, and Snaith shouts out Migle / Kennel UPE in the YouTube description. Caribou is heading out on a North American tour later this year, stopping by Boston’s Royale on November 29, and the only thing we’re bummed about is the probable fact that these dogs likely won’t join him. If they wanted to, though, they could totally do it.

 
