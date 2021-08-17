Gypsum remind us that security isn’t permanent on ‘Follow Me’

From the pandemic’s mental, emotional, and physical toll over the past 17 months to the tragic events transpiring across Afghanistan this week, we are often faced with stark reminders that the comfortable lives we are accustomed to can be uprooted and changed in an instant.

“Follow Me,” the new single from Los Angeles post-rock trio Gypsum, out today (August 17), plays into that theme; it’s a percussive and persuasive indie rock track that serves a reminder that to appreciate what we have, inspired by those over time who have been forced to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. And while it’s not specifically about what is happening right now in the Middle East, the sentiment sure does apply.

“It’s not about any one movement but rather the constant stream of innocent people who’ve chosen between starting a new life elsewhere or risking their lives to stay,” says Gypsum’s Sapphire Jewell. “It’s sort of a privilege check and that security isn’t permanent.”

The bold “Follow Me” will be featured on the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, set for release October 12 via Sonic Ritual. We’re excited to hear the rest.