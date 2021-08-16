PRIZM counter a bad breakup with glitzy pop-wave flair on ‘Sober’

The only way to ever get over a bad breakup is to suck it all up and move on, pride and privates well intact. But as we all know, there’s a little bit of a grace period right after said breakup that allows us to be complete and utter shitshows. The electric new single from PRIZM, out this past Friday (August 13) via FiXT Neon, shines a strobe light on that usually dark time, coloring it in glossy blasts of fiery pop-wave.

”You ever been so wrecked from a breakup you just gotta get shit faced with your friends, show up to Taco Bell at 3 am crying that they took the nacho supreme off the menu, and wake up with your head in a toilet realizing you text your ex and left them a voice mail last night?” asks the Dallas duo of Krisluv and Danni James. “Ya, I dunno it’s like that tho.”

It sure the fuck is. Pull your head out of that toilet (literally and figuratively), go find the Cheesy Gordita Crunch that fell behind the couch at 5 a.m., and prepare to push forward. It’s the only way out of this mess.