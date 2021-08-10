BERRIES get to the heart of imposter syndrome on ‘The Expert’

We’ll admit to not knowing too much about London trio BERRIES (hey it’s summer and we’re tired), but what we do know is this: Today’s (August 10) new single ‘The Expert’ is a winding mad chemist grunge track that deals with a weaponized sense of imposter syndrome and how it’s used to silence voices, all while coming off as assertively genuine. “The Expert” displays a wonderful type of guitar-rock tension that builds and breaks, snakes and slinks through an oddly harmonious 3:46 runtime. It also kinda feels like the type of alt-rock track that would have only seen MTV airtime in the mid-’90s through Beavis & Butthead approval, leading to a cult-like status that would quickly cement a legacy. To quote one of those long-gone animated fellas, “this rules.”

And unlike those two, it has a lot to say.

“Lyrically, ‘The Expert’ is based broadly around ‘imposter syndrome’ and the condescending controlling people who encourage this and internal struggles often felt,” BERRIES declare. “Instrumentally we wanted this song to build into itself. Adding layers as we journey through the track. Starting off fairly minimal and finishing with layers of effects, fuzzy bass, and drums and the repetitive guitar riff, which symbolizes the loud and often unwanted voices heard all around.”

Get into it below.