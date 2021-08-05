TARYN is ready to begin again with alt-pop enchantment on ‘Brand New’

So many of us these days feel trapped in this perpetual state of emotional and mental stillness, it’s hard to break free and move forward, even as the notion of leaving behind regrets from the past and embracing a new way forward dance wildly in our heads. For Atlanta-based singer-songwriter TARYN, her sparkling new single “Brand New” serves as a compass for forging ahead and welcoming personal growth on your own terms. The enchanting alt-pop track’s video, shot in Nashville and directed by Joseph Wasilewski, dropped earlier today (August 5). Watch it below.

“I think the video does a beautiful job of conveying what the song represents: Frequent change and the feeling of freedom in your own space, creating an environment for yourself that you’re comfortable with and that you’re proud to live in, that expresses who you are on the inside and out,” says TARYN.

That first step is always the hardest, so fire up TARYN’s latest as she paves a path forward. And stay tuned for what’s next from one intriguing new artist.