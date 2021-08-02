UPSAHL experiences the highs and lows of living on ‘Time of my Life’

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — and for many of us, that’s just the last few minutes. The highs and lows of modern life, often changing by the second and on every last whim, are a beast we all navigate through our daily lives, and UPSAHL is right here riding shotgun with us dealing with the same shit. This past Friday (July 30), the Phoenix native released the latest single from her forthcoming debut album, due in October via Arista Records, and it’s a punchy alt-pop cruiser called “Time of my Life.” It’s all about the rollercoaster ride that spins us around every day.

“I wrote ‘Time of my Life’ about being the happiest I’ve ever been, while simultaneously being the saddest I’ve ever been,” says UPSAHL. “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like the highs are really really high, but on the flip side, it makes the impact of the lows even lower. The day we wrote this song, I had the line: ‘How come all the worst days are in the time of my life?’ dancing around in my head… So we ended up making that the chorus and building the rest of the song around it.”

The new single comes correct with a music video directed by George Gallardo Kattah. Watch it below. “For the music video, George, the director, and I really wanted to emphasize the nostalgia that this song sparks,” she adds. “Personally, I feel like some of my most reflective moments are in the shower, so we wanted the video to take place there, while flashing back to some of the best and worst moments of my life. We wanted it to feel very dramatic and introspective, so we shot the video on a high speed camera at 60-1000 frames per second to make it all look like it’s moving in slow motion.”

Just like life itself. In addition to celebrating her debut LP, UPSAHL will hit the road this fall supporting Olivia O’Brien across North America. Get all the tour dates, including a two nights at The Studio at Webster Hall in New York City (November 13 and 14) and an appearance at Boston’s Royale (November 17), over at upsahl.com.

