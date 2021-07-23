Marlow venture out into to modern indie euphoria on ‘Blame It’

Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic age hanging over our heads like childhood regret, there’s still a chance those reading this may be out and about this weekend. After all, it’s late-July, the weather is finally playing nice, and this is generally the low-peak season of responsibility. So as we venture out to explore, from road trips to the mountains to ride-shares to the mini-festival across town, we’ll suggest taking Marlow’s sun-splashed modern indie single “Blame It” along for the ride.

Released today (July 23), the latest from the rising English band strikes a jangle-pop sweet spot brimming with blissful energy, neatly placed alongside classics from Stereophonics and Courteeners. Underneath its unbridled sonic vibrancy, the song’s lyrical theme has just enough real-world urgency to keep you rooted in reality, touching on a lack of communication in relationships and how people refuse to accept responsibility for their actions. So “Blame It” still packs a reality check to prevent us from floating off too far out into those mountains. After all, as Jarvis Cocker once warned us, Monday morning is inevitable.

“I guess you could say the track has a sort of feel-good melancholy and embraces a juxtaposition of emotions and feelings,” says Marlow guitarist Joe. “We really enjoy instilling a sensation of nostalgia.”

And that’s something we all take with us, regardless of the destination. Listen to “Blame It” below.